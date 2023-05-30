Chris Hughton has named a Black Stars squad for next month’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Madagascar.

The Black Stars will be hosted at Stade Kianja Barea IN Antananarivo on Sunday, June 18, 2023, in the matchday five games. Kick-off is at 17:00GMT.

Among the squad, Alidu Seidu and Kwasi Okyere Wreidt make a return while Denmark-based Ernest Nuamah earns his first senior national team call-up following his eye-catching performance for Nordsjaelland in the Danish Superliga.

There is also recall for Amiens defender Nicholas Opoku, Moldova-based Patrick Kpozo and Anderlecht midfielder Majeed Ashimeru.

Ghana goes into the game sitting on top of their group with 8 points after two wins and two draws in the first four matches and will need a draw to secure qualification to the tournament that is scheduled to be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.

Squad below:

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St. Gallen), Joseph Wollacott (Charlton Athletic), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (KAS Eupen)

Defenders: Denis Odoi (Club Brugge), Alidu Seidu (Clermont Foot), Gideon Mensah (Auxerre), Patrick Kpozo (Sheriff Tiraspol), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg), Nicholas Opoku (Amiens)

Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Majeed Ashimeru (Anderlecht), Salis Abdul Samed (Lens), Edmund Addo (Spartak Subotica)

Wingers: Joseph Painstil (Genk), Osman Bukari (Red Star Belgrade), Kamal Deen Sulemana (Southampton), Ernest Nuamah (FC Nordsjaelland)

Attackers: Andre Ayew (Nottingham Forest), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Kwasi Okyere Wriedt (Holstein Kiel).