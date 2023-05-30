Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has named a 24-man squad for the matchday five games of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Madagascar.

Ghana will be hosted at the Stade Kianja Barea in Antananarivo on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

However, for the second time, the squad does not have any Ghana Premier League player despite Hughton’s extensive monitoring of the local league.

It is unknown if Hughton, who has been appointed on a 21-month deal, will offer an explanation as to why there was no local player.

The Black Stars must secure either a victory or a draw against Madagascar away from home to secure qualification for next year’s AFCON tournament in Ivory Coast.

Ghana sits top of Group E with eight points.

The last inclusion of local-based players in a Black Stars squad occurred in November 2022, when Daniel Afriyie Barnieh of Hearts of Oak and Ibrahim Danlad of Asante Kotoko were called up for the 2022 World Cup.

The Black Stars, who are four-time African champions, are aiming to end the country’s 41 years AFCON trophy drought.

Squad below:

