Former Ghana international, Yusif Chibsah, has told Adom TV how he was motivated to become a football agent.

The 39-year-old is regarded as one of the finest midfielders in the country.

Chibsah is now a FIFA intermediary after hanging his boots. He now manages Kotoko goalkeeper, Ibrahim Danlad, among several local and international players.

According to him, the players he mentored during his playing days inspired him to become a Fifa football agent.

“When I was about to leave Ljungskile SK, I used to even mentor players while I was playing in Sweden. The likes of Majeed Waris, Daniel Amartey and some other players that I managed came to me and pushed me to this agency business,” he said during an interview on AGOKANSIE NKOMMO.

“They felt I am already doing a lot so why don’t I go into it full-time so I gave it a thought and decided to give it a try and it worked because right away, players started joining my agency. I decided to go back to banking and business because that was what I studied.

“My club at the time did not agree because I had two years left on my contract but we had an understanding and I left.”

Quizzed if the football agency pays, he said, “I will say it pays. It is a job that you have two windows in a year so every six months, you are sure you can broker a deal.

“It is not only money for me but the joy and passion is what drives me,” he added.

Chibsah, who is a former King Faisal and Asante Kotoko midfielder, is famously remembered for captaining Ghana’s Olympic team, who exited in the first round of the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens, having finished in third place in Group B and was also the captain of the Ghana Meteors in the 2003 All Africa Games in Abuja that won the bronze medal.