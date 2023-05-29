The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) says its strike is still in force.

The Association said the industrial action will remain so until their demands are fulfilled.

JUSAG’s General Secretary, Abdullai Yakubu, said they will continue to negotiate with the government while staying off duty.

According to him, they are not interested in frustrating the government but rather focused on getting their demands addressed.

“Our strike is still in force today. We will be meeting with our management and other meetings that will be geared toward meeting our demands,” he told Accra-based Citi News.

“However, until those meetings take place, and we know what the meetings are bringing on board in terms of meeting our demands, the strike remains in force and since the meetings are going to happen in the course of the day, the strike still remains in force.”

Already, the Management of the Judicial Service has appealed to JUSAG to call off their strike.

In a press release dated Thursday, May 25, the Service noted that they have taken steps hoping to address JUSAG’s issues of salaries and allowances with their executives, government and the Judicial Service management.

“In line with precedence, the Ministry of Finance has agreed with the Judicial Service to meet on Wednesday 31 May 2023 for an engagement on the matter,” parts of the statement read.

They called for JUSAG executive’s cooperation in resolving their matter assuring the association that the concerns they noted prior to embarking on their strike action are being addressed.

JUSAG leaders Wednesday, May 24, summoned members to an emergency meeting and declared the indefinite strike.

The association stated that ultimatums issued government to address demands for the approval of salary increases and payment of arrears from January 2023 expired on May 19.

The association says it had previously written to President Akufo-Addo to approve the recommendation of the Judicial Council for a review of salaries and related allowances for staff of the Judicial Service in line with Article 149 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

JUSAG also complained about the withdrawal of the Cost of Living Allowance in December 2022, amid the economic difficulties in the country, concluding that its members had shown patience enough.