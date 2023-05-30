Central Regional Commander of the Ghana National Fire Service, ACFO 1 John Amarlai Amartey, has provided an update on the Okyereko Accident, stating that majority of the passengers are still in critical condition and undergoing treatment at Winneba Municipal Hospital and Trauma and Specialist Hospital.

Earlier reports from Adom News indicated that 16 passengers had tragically lost their lives in the accident, while 40 others were swiftly sent to the hospital for urgent medical attention.

Fortunately, medical officers have announced that more than 20 passengers have already received treatment and are expected to be discharged by the end of the day.

Gomoa Okyereko accident

During an interview with Adom News, ACFO 1 Amartey expressed his appreciation for the exceptional efforts of the fire service personnel at Winneba station and all the security officers involved in the rescue operations.

“Their tireless dedication in saving the victims’ lives deserves commendation,” he said.

Family members of the accident victims expressed their gratitude towards the Winneba Fire Service and police for providing care and support to the injured passengers.

