Ghana’s leading property developers are set to participate in the premier and only African real estate exhibition in Canada. Tagged the Africa Property Market Show (APMS), the event is scheduled to hold from September 25-26 in Toronto, Ontario. The property exhibition aims to offer direct access of a select pool of top property developers to the thousands of Ghanaians residing in Canada.

According to the event director, Steve Kalu, Canada is host to a vibrant Ghanaian Diaspora community with thousands of professionals, business people and students who are keen on investing in property back at home in Ghana.

“With the number of Ghanaians currently residing in (and still migrating) to Canada, the Ghanaian diaspora market represents a vast business opportunity that has surprisingly remained relatively untapped for years. Incidentally, there are hundreds of keen and investment-ready Ghanaians looking to invest in Ghanaian properties but are unable to do so due to different factors like the distance, distrust and a lack of such a platform as the Africa Property Market Show is set to offer.”

Quoting some data to back his assertion, Kalu pointed to the fact that in 2022, personal remittances by diasporan Ghanaians amounted to 4.7 billion U.S. dollars. Also, in a survey carried out by Diaspora Media Inc. on Ghanaians residing in Canada, 76% indicated keen interest in investing in Ghanaian real estate. According to Kalu, the event was conceived in response to the demands of Ghanaians who have expressed interest in having a platform to explore trusted property investment options with a view at investing.

With the current state of the country’s economy and the attendant diminished purchasing power, the property show offers Ghana’s property developers an opportunity to expand their market beyond the borders and the prospects of fetching the much-needed foreign investments into the country. Kalu stated: “A few discerning real estate developers have recognized the huge opportunity and are gearing up on all fronts to benefit from this nascent and juicy market.’

At the show, property developers will showcase different type of property from Accra, Kumasi, Sekondi-Takoradi., Tamale, Achiaman, Sunyani, Cape Coast, Obuasi and other parts of the country. Aside from property developers, the APMS will host commercial and mortgage banks, home insurance companies, investment and fund managers, architects and designers, smart home companies and other organizations within the real estate ecosystem.

On the attendees, Kalu stated that the event would host over 1,200 guest most of whom are ready and planning to invest within three months.

The expected visitors include residential property buyers, retail and hospitality property investors, vacation and income home buyers, as well as investors in lands and commercial real estate. In essence, the Africa Property Market Show is a one-stop event for every real estate investment opportunity for attendees.

The Africa Property Show Market also hosts real estate companies from Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa and is being cohosted with the Canada International Property Show, the Countries largest international real estate event.

Steve Kalu (Event Director)

7-871 Victoria St N, Ste 113 Kitchener, Ontario N2B 3S4 Canada

+1 226 753 3552, +1 236 334 2255

info@africapropertymarket.com

www.africapropertymarket.com