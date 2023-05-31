The Black Stars of Ghana will open camp on Monday, June 12, 2023, ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Madagascar next month.

Ghana coach Chris Hughton on Tuesday announced 24 players for the upcoming matchday five games.

The game will be played on June 18 at the Stade Kianja Berea with kick-off scheduled at 17:00GMT.

The playing body is expected to hold at least four days of training in Accra before departing for Antananarivo on Friday, June 16.

Ghana currently sit atop Group E in the AFCON qualifiers, amassing eight points.

Their journey, thus, far has seen them secure victories in two matches against Madagascar and Angola, while also earning draws against Central African Republic and Angola in the initial four fixtures.

Following the Madagascar clash, the Black Stars will conclude their qualifiers with a final home game against the Central African Republic in September.

The Black Stars are seeking to end the country’s 41 years AFCON trophy drought.

Below is the full squad:

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St. Gallen), Joseph Wollacott (Charlton Athletic), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (KAS Eupen)

Defenders: Denis Odoi (Club Brugge), Alidu Seidu (Clermont Foot), Gideon Mensah (Auxerre), Patrick Kpozo (Sheriff Tiraspol), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg), Nicholas Opoku (Amiens)

Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Majeed Ashimeru (Anderlecht), Salis Abdul Samed (Lens), Edmund Addo (Spartak Subotica)

Wingers: Joseph Painstil (Genk), Osman Bukari (Red Star Belgrade), KamalDeen Sulemana (Southampton), Ernest Nuamah (FC Nordsjaelland)

Attackers: Andre Ayew (Nottingham Forest), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Kwasi Okyere Wriedt (Holstein Kiel).

READ ALSO