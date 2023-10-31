The Ga Traditional Council has sternly cautioned the family of the late queen mother, Naa Dedei Omaedru III, against attempting to organise another funeral for her.

They assert that all necessary funeral rites for the late Ga Manye have already been completed.

In a press statement released on Monday, October 30, the council emphasised that disregarding this directive could lead to severe consequences.

The Ga Traditional Council expressed disappointment that “rather than supporting their efforts to organize a fitting funeral for the late Ga Manye and abiding by the injunction outlined in the Chieftaincy Act 2008 (Act 759), which calls for respect and high regard for Chiefs, the family of late Naa Dedei Omaedru III displayed disrespect and disregard. Their actions were perceived as an attempt to embarrass the council and create disaffection towards it.”

Additionally, the Council has mandated that no individual from the family of the late queen mother be appointed as Ga Manye.

The statement further emphasised that, in accordance with Ga customs and traditions, a queen mother primarily offers advice and compliments to a chief.

“Until further notice, no attempt should be made to provide a candidate for enstoolment as Ga Manye or for the enstoolment of any person as Ga Manye from the Family where the late queen mother Naa Dedei Omaedru III hailed from failing which any such conduct will be met with dire consequences.”

This warning comes in response to alleged misconduct by the Head of the Family of the late Naa Dedei Omaedru III, Charles Nii Kotey Kotey, the Family Spokesperson, Asafoiatse Kotey-Ga, the children of the late Ga Manye, and the Ga Manye family in the lead-up to the funeral of late Naa Dedei Omaedru.

