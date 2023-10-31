The highly anticipated Afro Nation Nigeria festival, originally scheduled to take place in Lagos in December 2023, has been officially cancelled.

The announcement came from event organizers, who expressed their commitment to maintaining exceptionally high standards for their shows.

However, they revealed that the current circumstances have made it impossible to deliver an event of the quality that Nigeria rightfully deserves.

Afro Nation, a globally renowned music festival, has played a significant role in the Afrobeats community, providing a platform for artists to connect with their fans and creating events that have had a profoundly positive impact on global culture.

The festival’s impact extends beyond the stage, as it also contributed to the international recognition of Afrobeats by launching the Afrobeats chart in both the United States and the United Kingdom.

While the cancellation leaves a void in the hearts of fans who eagerly awaited this event, Afro Nation remains committed to returning to Lagos with a show that everyone can be proud of in the future.

Ticket holders have been assured that they will receive a full refund, including booking fees, and will be contacted via email with detailed information about the refund process.

This announcement has left music enthusiasts disappointed, but the hope of a future Afro Nation show in Lagos continues to burn brightly.

