It was a moment of sadness when the body of Denkyirahene Odeefuo Boa Amponsem III was being moved to his hometown.

The body was moved to Jukwa in the Central Region in a Ghana Air Force helicopter ahead of the final funeral rites on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Residents and sympathisers clad in black and red attire thronged the streets in their numbers to welcome the body of their hero.

Some elders and kingmakers in Jukwa who were clad in war regalia, led a procession and performed rituals before the body of the late chief was moved out.

Preceding this day were numerous rites and rituals as part of a six-day activity to climax his funeral.

Meanwhile, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Monday led a government delegation to Dunkwa-on-Offin to commiserate with the bereaved family.

The late Odeefuo Boa Amponsem III, who died in 2015 served as the President of the National House of Chiefs.

