Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has led a government delegation to the funeral of the Denkyirahene, Odeefuo Boa Amponsem III.

The ceremony which comes seven years after his death is currently underway at Dunkwa-Offin in the Central Region.

Hundreds of people, including mourners from far and near have thronged the town to commiserate with the people of Denkyira.

Accompanying Dr Bawumia is the Transport Minister; Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyemang and former boss of State Interest and Governance Authority (SIGA); Stephen Asamoah Boateng among others.

Interment activities have been scheduled from April 24 to 26, 2022 at Dunkwa-on-Offin.

Other activities will also take place at Jukwa from April 27 to 30, 2022, where he will finally be laid in state at the palace and buried.

The late Odeefuo Boa Amponsem III, prior to his demise also served as the President of the National House of Chiefs.

