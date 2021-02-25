The Denkyira Traditional Council, under the leadership of the Acting President, Nana Oduro Akenten II, and chief mourners, have rescheduled the royal burial rite of Denkyirahene, Odeefuo Boa Amponsem III.

The burial was initially announced to take place from this week, February 21st to April 17 at Jukwa in the Central Region.

A statement announcing the development attributed the delay to some restrictions imposed by President Nana Akufo-Addo in his last COVID-19 address.

A portion read: “The situation with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic, aptly presented by the President in his 21st address to the country confirmed the dire challenge to public gathering. A ban was placed on funerals and burial restricted to 25 persons implying that we cannot conform to the funeral schedule as announced.

“Citizens of Denkyira are assured that other preparations for the burial rites of the Great King, Odeefuo Boa Amponsem III, are going on and the Funeral Committee is feverishly putting finishing touches to the funeral activities.”

Consequently, the ban on noise-making in Denkyiraman and the performance of funeral rites imposed by the Denkyira Traditional Council have been revoked by the same authority.

Citizens are, therefore, permitted to go about their normal activities at Denkyira, but under the guidance of national regulations.

A new date is yet to be set and communicated.

The chief, prior to his demise five years ago, also served as the President of the National House of Chiefs.



