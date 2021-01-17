The chief mourners and the Omanhene’s funeral committee have finally set a date for the burial rite of Denkyirahene Odeefuo Boa Amponsem III.

The burial of the ruler, who died five years ago, will be held from 21st February to April 17 at Jukwa in the Central Region.

Ahead of the four-week ceremony, the Chairman of the late Omanhene’s funeral committee, Nana Dr Essien Kwaakontan II, Denkyira Sanaahene announced at a press conference at Dunkwa, that there will be a ban on funerals and noise.

The laying in state will begin on the 11th April, then subsequently laid in Junkwa Palace on the 14th.

Preparations are being made for the next day, 15th April for the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to pay his final homage.

Later, the National House of Chiefs representatives, Catholic Bishops, dignitaries and the entire invited guests will pay homage, followed by President Nana Akufo-Addo on the 16th of April.

The final funeral rites will come off on the 17th April.

The funeral delayed over a dispute over the ownership of a building purported to be the ancient palace of the Denkyiras.

Prior to his demise, Odeefuo Boa Amponsem II served as the President of the National House of Chiefs.