A tipper truck driver and his mate have been crashed to death in an accident at Kasoa Yoomat on the Kasoa Cape Coast Highway in the Central Region.

Two passengers in another tipper truck that rammed head-on are also battling for their lives.

According to a witness, Yaw Asamoa, the tipper car with the registration number GR 508-18 was heavily loaded with sand and traveling from Winneba direction to Kasoa.

He said the driver suddenly climbed the concrete wall in-between the dual carriage road for no apparent reason.

As he made attempts to return to his lane, he veered off and collided with the incoming tipper car.

ALSO

The driver’s mate died on the spot as the car landed on his side, while the driver succumbed to his injuries at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital later.

Meanwhile, Sargent Daniel Anim Owiredu of the District Police also indicated that the mate of the incoming truck and other victims were receiving treatment at the hospital.

Sargent Owiredu also attributed the accident to human error.