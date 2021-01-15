The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has said the increasing coronavirus cases in Ghana are dire and alarming.

It said most of the facilities being used as isolation and treatment centres are currently overstretched.

The Association, in a statement, said the increasing cases are due to the disregard for and lack of enforcement of COVID-19 prevention protocols during the yuletide.

Ghana’s active COVID-19 cases, which were less than 800, before the Christmas festivities, shot up to 1,420 as of January 11, 2021.

This has become a subject of major concern to many citizens who believe there is a silent second wave of the outbreak which is not receiving as much national attention as it was in 2020.

The GMA with its members also at the forefront of the fight against the virus in proposing solutions to the problem said COVID-19 testing must be scaled up in the country and contact tracing strictly embarked upon.

“Additionally, COVID-19 testing should be made free or relatively cheaper for the ordinary Ghanaian who needs testing as a result of direct exposure or when symptomatic for COVID-19. Furthermore, there should be government-led free mass testing in all identified COVID-19 hotspots,” the GMA added in its statement.

Below is the full statement: