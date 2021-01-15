Following President Nana Akufo-Addo’s Address to the Nation where he announced that schools should reopen today, pupils and students were expected to throng the schools today.

However, the case was different in the Kpandai Senior High School (KPANSEC), a government institution in the Northern Region where absence was heavily felt.

The headmaster of the institution, Mugisu Abubakar, attributed that to the unrepentant lateness of boarders in returning to school.

For students who have no interest in returning due to marriage or pregnancy, Mr Abubakar said the school was ready to accept that category of persons.

“It is our expectation that everybody will come especially the girl child. I appeal to everyone whether you are pregnant due to the COVID lockdown or marriage, education is very important for you.

“Going forward, this condition doesn’t stop you from coming to school.

The school is not stopping you because we know the importance of education in your lives,” he assured.

That said, the headmaster admonished pregnant students to report their situation to the authorities on time to make provision for their safety and comfort.