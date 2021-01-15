Actress Akuapem Poloo says she has finally toned down on the loudness on social media.

She made this statement after it was noticed she was no longer posting videos unlike before where she was constantly sharing updates of her life on her timeline.

In a Tiktok video she reposted on Instagram, the video vixen, explaining why she has changed the habitual posting, said she loves her life.

It is unclear why she would make such statements but Akuapem Poloo, sitting in her car, communicated the message to her fans through Demarco’s Love My Life song.

MORE:

Check out the post below: