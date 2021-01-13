The Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Kweku Baako, has countered Haruna Iddrisu over comments made regarding the appointment of interim ministers.

The veteran journalist has shared a letter issued to the Tamale South Member of Parliament which suggests that he was also appointed as a caretaker minister under the erstwhile Mahama administration.

The letter dated January 8, 2013, saw Mr Iddrisu‘s appointment as an interim minister for communications.

Following President Nana Akufo-Addo’s swearing-in, he has charged some former ministers to maintain their respective positions pending the appointment and subsequent approval of new ministers for his second term in office.

These former ministers include Ken Ofori-Atta, who was the Minister of Finance, Alan Kyerematen who was the Minister of Trade, the Minister for Local Government, Hajia Alima Mahama, and former Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

But speaking in an interview on Joy Prime’s On the Record Monday, Mr Iddrisu described it as illegal.

Taking to Facebook to share the letter, Mr Baako posted: “This is a copy of the Presidential Directive Haruna Iddrisu appears to be worried about. Is there any mention of acting minister in this communication? And how does this directive violate any law of the land? Please inform Haruna Iddrisu he has two very important missed calls! Good evening Ghana!”

The letter has since garnered mixed reactions on social media with many accusing the lawmaker of double standards.

Read the letter below: