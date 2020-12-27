The Editor in Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, has criticized Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu for comments made regarding the controversy surrounding the Techiman South Parliamentary results.

According to him, Haruna Iddrisu as a lawyer should have known better than to quiz if Ghanaians expected the opposition party to seek electoral redress with “tomatoes and oranges.”

Haruna Iddrisu’s comment

The Minority leader in an interview in response to critics who are demanding that the NDC go to court queried: “Go to court with what? In this particular matter, I have been denied the results; I don’t have the results so what am I going to court with; I say what am I going to court with; with tomatoes and oranges? I should go to court and say my oranges and bananas were taken away from me? At least give me what you have collated and certified…”

Kweku Baako who was speaking on Peace FM expressed disappointment in Haruna Iddrisu’s comment saying: “Ah!!! I don’t expect a lawyer to talk that way…”