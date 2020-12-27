President Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians of working with all stakeholders to protect the peace of the country following the December 7 elections.

The President believes that looking beyond party affiliations is one of the major avenues by which this feat can be achieved.

He made this comment at the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) national thanksgiving service to climax its campaign in the just-ended polls.

The celebration saw that gathering of top hierarchy part at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.

Speaking at the event Sunday, further expressed his commitment to adequately execute the mandate given to him by the electorate through the ballot box.

“I want to thank the people of Ghana for maintaining their confidence in the leadership of our nation,” he said on Sunday.

He further told the gathering that his quest for national progress will be an all-inclusive one regardless of political differences.

“I also want to assure the 6.2 million people who didn’t vote for me that I will have their interest at heart and in mind in all that I do,” he explained.

The President also expressed appreciation to the party at all levels who worked to ensure that the party comes tops in the just-ended polls.

President Akufo-Addo is set to be sworn in on January 7, 2021, to usher him into a second term at the helm of the country’s affairs.