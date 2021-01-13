Asante Kotoko midfielder, Fabio Gama, has admitted that he might struggle with the nature of Ghanaian pitches but has assured he will adapt.

The Brazilian star put up a fine display against Liberty Professionals in their 2-0 win on Monday at the Accra Sports Stadium with Kwame Opoku scoring a brace in the first half.

Gama, who joined the Ghana Premier League side as a free agent, grabbed as an assist in Opoku’s second goal of the match.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, the 28-year-old expressed satisfaction with his performance and added his eagerness to adapt to the local scene, especially the nature of the pitches across league venues.

“I’m happy with my performance. This was my first start and I’m pleased but I still have to do more because I have to help the team,” he said.

The attacking midfielder is eager to adapt to the environment as well.

“I played in Brazil and the weather is similar to Ghana.

“The pitches here might give me problems but for me it’s normal.

“If I have to have a good career here, then I have to adapt. I will adapt.”

He has another opportunity to excite Kotoko fans when the team plays WAFA SC at Sogakope.