Founder of the Danquah Institute, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has dropped more photos of New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament (MPs) sleeping in Parliament as at 4:am.

The MPs, clad in white, arrived early in their numbers to occupy the Majority side of the House ahead of the first sitting of the 8th Parliament on Friday.

The photos, which are fast circulating on social media, have garnered mixed reactions among Ghanaians.

The leading member of the NPP earlier shared a message of an MP which read: “Good morning. We are already seated at the right side of the Speaker in Parliament, got here at 3:am.”

Mr Otchere-Darko, thus, said he was optimistic of an interesting four years and urged Ghanaians to book their seats in advance at the public gallery.