The Leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) caucus in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, says his side will be opened to sit on the Minority side in the Chamber.

To the Tamale South Member of Parliament (MP), the caucus will have no difficulty so far as the party’s “numerical strength is respected in the composition of committees and in the determination of leadership.”

He said this at a press briefing on Thursday, January 14, 2021.

“The composition of committees in Parliament should reflect the character and strength of political parties and the numbers of their elected MPs.

“The composition should reflect beyond mere numbers and include other factors including leadership of committees. As we have 137-137, who chairs and who leads?” he noted.

However, he indicated the party will continue to pursue legitimate and legal constitutional processes to procure “what we deserve as a majority party.”

The New Patriotic Party is claiming a majority of 138 in the House because the independent Fomena MP has opted to do ‘business’ with the side.

But the NDC leader insists the ruling party’s claims are not on the same path with the law.