New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Gabby Otchere-Darko, has said ex-President Mahama has had his first victory in the hearing of the election petition.

This comes after the Supreme Court granted Mr Mahama’s motion to amend errors in a petition his lawyers filed on December 30, 2020.

Though the respondents earlier objected to Mr Mahama’s request to be allowed to right the wrongs in his petition, the justices of the apex court gave him the nod to correct the mistakes on Thursday, January 14, 2021.

Taking to social media, Mr Otchere-Darko wrote: “Petitioner, @JDMahama got the 1st victory this morning when court granted his application to correct errors, which was opposed by the respondents.

“The petitioner is asking the court for a rerun because of errors in declaring results. Respondents say those errors were corrected!”

The mistake, as stated in the motion, was in relief (f) of the election petition.

The election petition filed stated the first respondent (1st) as the Electoral Commission (EC), with the second respondent (2nd) as being President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

However, relief (f) prays the court to order a rerun between Mr Mahama and the first respondent, which, as stated in the petition, turned out to be the EC.