The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Caucus in Parliament says the letter written by the Fomena Member of Parliament (MP) to the Speaker of Parliament indicating his willingness to work with the ruling NPP MPs in Parliament does not give the NPP 138 or a majority number in the 8th Parliament.

According to the Leader of the NDC Caucus in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, the letter by Fomena MP, Andrew Asiamah does not mean he is joining the NPP.

He insisted there is no majority in the House.

Mr Iddrisu said they will not mind sitting on the left-hand side of the Speaker once their strength is being respected.

He further cautioned that any attempt by the Fomena MP to join the NPP will be in breach of Article 97 Clause 1 of the 1992 constitution, which will lead to him vacating his seat as MP.

Mr Iddrisu said all Committees in Parliament must be shared 50/50 based on their numerical strength.