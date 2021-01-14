The Founder and Leader of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Madam Akua Donkor, has passionately appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo to scrap the Free Senior High School (FSHS) policy.

According to her, members of Jehovah’s Witnesses should not get the chance to hold public offices because they have contributed absolutely little or nothing to the growth of the Ghanaian economy, hence should not enjoy FSHS.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Angel Fm, she said children of Jehovah’s Witnesses, who are enjoying FSHS policy, are causing a huge financial loss to the country.

“Jehovah’s Witnesses members do not vote and they are enemies to the development of this country. They should not benefit from any government policies in the country. They don’t vote but they are the same people who will complain about the economy,” she said.

“I gave the Free SHS policy to Nana Addo to implement it for Ghanaians but Jehovah’s Witnesses members shouldn’t benefit from that policy. If Ministry of Education and Ghana Education Service can remove names of Jehovah’s Witnesses members from Free SHS then Nana Akufo-Addo should continue implementing FSHS Policy but if they can’t then it should be scrapped,” she stressed.

Madam Donkor added: “I don’t understand why Jehovah’s Witnesses members do not vote to elect government leaders based on religious principle but they are allowed to work in the government sector.

“If I become President of Ghana, Jehovah’s Witnesses members will regret because I will deal with them drastically till they change their mind to vote to elect a president,” she added.