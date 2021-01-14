Leader of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) caucus in the 8th Parliament, Osei-Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, says the Speaker agrees his side is the majority.

According to the Member of Parliament (MP) for Suame Constituency, the Speaker, Alban Bagbin, who is the man at the centre, has declared the caucus the Fomena MP sides with will constitute the majority.

Hence, the MP, Andrew Amoako Asiamah’s official notice to the Speaker in which he was copied validates the declaration.

The lawmaker made the disclosure in an interview on Accra-based GHOne TV.

“When we met on Tuesday, the Speaker declared the Fomena MP holds the trump card and when he makes the declaration wherever he decides to lay his head and spread his mat becomes the majority since his decision will swing the pendulum for the side he chooses to do business with,” the long-serving MP said.

The Fomena MP on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, officially wrote to the Speaker on the side he will be doing business with.

Part of the letter read: “I Andrew Asiamah Amoako an independent MP for Fomena constituency and now the Second Deputy Speaker for the same parliament do hereby declare that I shall, for purposes of transacting business in the house, associate with the NPP caucus in the 8th parliament.”

However, the Suame lawmaker indicated he was still skeptical about the decision.

“I had the communication from him yesterday but I won’t put any premium on that since anything can happen and he can decide to change his mind so I will wait for tomorrow [Friday],” he added.