Kumasi Asante Kotoko are set to announce a partnership deal with English Premier League side, Southampton FC.

The club has released a picture on it’s their social media handles to tease their supporters and the general public.

It will be recalled that following the unveiling of Nana Yaw Amponsah as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the club in August 2020 at the ports Hotel in Kumasi, it emerged that the club will announce a partnership with a Premier League club.

Asante Kotoko have indeed sealed a partnership agreement with Southampton, where Ghanaian defender, Mohammed Salisu plays.

The Premier League side is one of the best clubs in the world with youth development and the CEO of the club wants his side’s youth system to improve going forward with the policies of the Premier League club.

The young football administrator has a strong connection with the Premier League club.

Mr Amponsah vowed to market the club to the world following his unveiling.

His management has already brought in VEO, CEEK VR, Star Life Assurance, Insta, Hisense, Adonko Next level, Cedar Vite, and Errea.