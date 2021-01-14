The Suhum Circuit Court, presided over her Ladyship Diana Adu Asare, has sentenced a notorious abortion perpetrator, David Darko to four years imprisonment.

The 40-year-old was apprehended at his place of work while preparing to administer an abortion drug to a client who had gone there to seek his service.

Speaking to the media concerning the incident, the Suhum Municipal Police Commander, Chief Supt. Joseph Owusu stated that, according to the culprit, he has been in the abortion business for the past 10 years.

However, it took the vigilance and monitoring of the hospital authorities and the police in the area to arrest and prosecute him.

Chief Supt. Owusu used the opportunity to appeal to the public to continue assisting them with reliable information to help arrest criminals.