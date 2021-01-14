Samuel Nartey George, the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, has fired a salvo at the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) over their demand to the Member of Parliament for Asawase constituency, Muntaka Mubarak to prove the allegations of bribery he made against a judge of the Supreme Court.

The GBA, in a statement released today, challenged Mr Mubarak to come forth with evidence to validate his claims against the said Supreme Court justice.

“The Bar has read and viewed with great concern, accusations made in the media in recent times with respect to the judiciary.

READ ALSO:

“The Bar finds the allegations offensive and distasteful. They incite hatred among the public with regards to the judges, expose them to ridicule and put them into disrepute. Such allegations with respect to the judiciary undermine the integrity of and erode public confidence in the justice delivery process and may result in lawlessness,” it said.

But in a sharp and strongly-worded rebuttal on his Facebook page, Mr George accused the group of hypocrisy and double-standards.