The spokesperson of President Nana Akufo-Addo on the election petition is elated at the alacrity exhibited by former President John Mahama ahead of the petition hearing at the Supreme Court.

Henry Nana Boakye claimed when the case was called on Thursday, January 14, 2021, Mr Mahama was one of the first people to arrive at the Apex Court.

NPP National Youth Organiser

“For the entire nine months when the New Patriotic Party went to court in 2012, uncle Mahama never came to court but today, he was very early in court. It tells me no condition is permanent,” Mr Boakye stated in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday.

The NPP’s National Youth Organiser also revealed that even the lead lawyer for the NDC’s presidential candidate for the 2020 election, Tsatsu Tsikata “was even late to court”.

He maintained that, the petition filed by Mr Mahama challenging the legitimacy of the presidential elections “lacks substance”.

Mr Boakye is hoping the court deals with the election petition expeditiously to ensure President Akufo-Addo gets the peace of mind to govern the state.