The Supreme Court says it has made arrangements to have proceedings of the 2020 Election Petition telecast live on national television.

Professor Nii Ashie Kotey, a member of the seven-member panel, said the Supreme Court decided on its own to allow for a live telecast of proceedings, saying, it was in the laws.

Former President John Mahama, the 2020 Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress, had requested that the Apex Court allowed the proceedings to be telecast live.

Mr Mahama is praying the court to annul the presidential election results and organise a “second election” between him and President Nana Akufo-Addo.

President Akufo-Addo and the Electoral Commission, through their lawyers, have filed their respective responses.



The court, presided over by the Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, directed the petitioners to file their amended processes by 16:00 hours Wednesday, January 14.

The seven-member panel also asked the respondents to also file their responses to the amended processes by Friday, January 15, by 16:00 hours.

The court held that the amendment did not in any way affect the substance contained in the petition.