The Supreme Court has decided to allow the 2020 election petition to be broadcast live on national television.

Prior to this decision by the Supreme Court, Mr Mahama through his lawyers had filed a motion requesting a live transmission of the court’s proceedings.

This, according to the petitioners, is in the interest of fairness as was done during the 2012 election petition.

However, in the preliminary hearing of the case today, the Supreme Court stated that it had already taken a decision to allow a live telecast of the petition.

This renders the request made by the petitioner and flagbearer of the NDC to have it telecast moot.

Mr. Mahama is in the Apex court seeking to set aside the election results in which the NPP’s Nana Akufo-Addo was declared President.

He alleges that Mr. Akufo-Addo and all other candidates who contested in the polls did not obtain more than 50% of the votes cast.

The court is expected to hear the case and give a ruling within a period of 42 days.