A group affiliated to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has expressed their profound gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for retaining Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare.

The group made up of traders at the Kumasi Central market, Adum, Kejetia market said the decision is a step in the right direction.

Chairman of the NPP Kejetia market support group, John Sarpong was elated selfless Chief of Staff has been asked to continue her good works.

He indicated that, the decision to retain Madam Frema Osei-Opare will motivate more women to go into party politics.

He maintained that the Chief of Staff has exhibited humility, selflessness and has a strong support base in the region which must not be overlooked.

“Madam Frema Opare has used her personal resources to transform the lives of many in the biggest market in the Ashanti Region including the kayaye (head porters) and providing hope to the youth and connecting them to the business world,” the Chairman told the crowd dominated by women” Mr. Sarpong said.

The current Chief of Staff is an economist and a banker who once represented the famous Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency in parliament.