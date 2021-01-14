Veteran Ghanaian highlife artiste, Nana Agyeman has paid tribute to former Ghanaian President, Jerry John Rawlings in a song titled: “MAY3 OKUNAFO”

In the song Nana Agyeman says “ex-President Rawlings should be celebrated for a life well-lived”.

He extends his condolence to former First Lady of Ghana, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings widow of late J.J. Rawlings and the whole family.

Ghana lost its political icon, J.J. Rawlings, in full Jerry John Rawlings also called ‘Papa J’ (born June 22, 1947, Accra, Ghana—died November 12, 2020, Accra), military and political leader in Ghana who twice (1979, 1981) overthrew the government and seized power. His second period of rule (1981–2001) afforded Ghana political stability and competent economic management.

Nana Agyeman, the “Kwahu Bepo” hitmaker bounced back to the music scene with a brand new sizzling soundtrack in returning back to the music scene with this brand new track in which he captioned “Adey For Street”.

This track was released under the imprint of CR4 Entertainment

Recall that Nana Agyeman is best known for hit songs like; “Auntie Araba“, “Alomo Kitua“, “Gogo Sugar Cane“, “Kwame Ahe” just to mention a few.

Take a listen to the tribute song: