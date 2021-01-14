Host of Fire-for-Fire on Adom TV, Patrick Osei Agyemang, aka Countryman Songo, has slammed the Kurt Okraku-led Ghana Football Association [GFA], describing it as a ‘bunch of liars’.

According to him, the current administration has failed to live up to expectations after one year in office.

The award-winning sports journalist indicted the FA for failing to think about the welfare of local players and the various national teams.

Speaking on Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show, Songo slammed the country’s football governing body and urged them to stick to their words and improve the national teams and the local league.

“I am very disappointed in this current GFA leadership. They are a bunch of liars,” he said.

“They have failed to live up to expectation. They have failed to secure sponsorships for the local league but they are paying themselves huge sums of money at the end of every month and it is not helping our football.

READ ALSO

“Look at our local league, there is nothing to talk about but this FA promised to revive the league and secure sponsorships but they have failed and that is why I said they are a bunch of liars. You can’t lie because you are seeking power,” he added.

Songo also questioned the selection criteria for the Black Starlets and the Black Satellites.

The Starlets failed to secure qualification to the African U-17 Championship after losing to Ivory Coast in Togo in the ongoing WAFU U-17 Zone B Championship.

However, the Black Satellites annexed the ultimate against Burkina Faso to book a qualification place in the African U-20 Championship which will take place from February 14 and March 4.

“I was disappointed watching the Black Starlets and the Black Satellites,” he said.

“The selection criteria for me is poor. Are these the best players we can get from all the 16 regions? The FA is failing to develop our football and it is not good for us as a country.

“The Black Starlets players cannot even control the ball on the pitch and I am not enthused about that. The FA must sit up and renovate Prampram so the players can have some good time to train.

“We cannot continue like that and claim we are improving our football,” he added.