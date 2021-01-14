The Supreme Court has given the green light to former President John Mahama to correct an ‘error’ in his election petition challenging the validity of President Nana Akufo-Addo as the winner of the 2020 elections.

The motion for amendment filed by lawyers of the National Democratic Congress’ flagbearer was seeking the permission of the apex court to correct a mistake in relief (f) of the election petition.

In the document filed on December 30, the first respondent (1st) was the Electoral Commission (EC), with the second respondent (2nd) being President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

However, relief (f) wants the court to order the EC to conduct a second election between Mr Mahama and the first respondent, which as stated in the petition, turns out to be the EC.

Relief (f) is seeking “an order of mandatory injunction directing the first respondent to proceed to conduct a second election with petitioner and first respondent as the candidates as required under Articles 63(4) and (5) of the 1992 Constitution.”

But hearing the case for the first time, the Apex Court granted the leave and asked the petitioner to file the amendment before 4:pm, Thursday, January 14, 2021.

Also, the Respondents have been granted leave by the Supreme Court to file any amended response they might also have before 4:pm on Friday, January 15, 2021.