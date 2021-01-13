The Member of Parliament for Fomena constituency, Andrews Asiamah Amoako has joined the New Patriotic Party (NPP) caucus in the 8th Parliament.

This was contained an official letter to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin on Wednesday January 13, 2021.

In the letter copied to Adomonline.com, Hon. Asiamah Amoako also the Second Deputy Speaker said he will be transacting business in the House with the NPP.

This official letter makes the NPP Majority and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Minority in Parliament.

Below is the full statement