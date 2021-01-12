Member of Parliament (MP) for Suame Constituency and Leader of the New Patriotic Party caucus in the 8th Parliament, Osei-Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, is brimming with rage over attempts to link him to the infamous ballot paper snatching incident that rocked the House days ago.

To him, only sick minds will blame him for the Carlos Ahenkorah episode that played out in Parliament during the voting of a Speaker for Ghana’s 8th Parliament.

The Tema West MP has come under heavy criticisms after he was ‘arrested” by Mr Muntaka for snatching ballot papers during counting after MPs voted to elect a Speaker for the 8th Parliament.

Following that failed attempt, a video went viral that painted the picture that Mr Mensah- Bonsu was either the mastermind behind the Tema West MP’s actions or that he was aware of what the latter intended to do.

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, openly accused him of instructing Mr Ahenkorah to snatch the ballot papers in parliament.

Speaking at the party’s press briefing a day after the incident, he said from viral videos you could see Osei-Kyei Mensah-Bonsu talking to Carlos Ahenkorah seconds before the ballot papers snatching incident.

Explaining what happened in parliament on Accra based Okay FM, he noted that whilst his eyes were fixated on the sorting and counting of the ballot peppers, Mr Ahenkorah approached and asked him if the leadership of the NPP was going to allow the NDC to snatch the speakership position from them without a fight.

I had no idea what Hon. Carlos Ahenkorah was up to though I had beckoned him on the Floor of Parliament and had instructed him (to go away from me).

I asked Hon. Carlos Ahenkorah to stay away from me and not be saying those things so I’m surprised anybody will think that I am the one who goaded him to engage in what he did. It is only a sick minds who will think like that, he noted.