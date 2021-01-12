There are a lot of expectations as President Nana Akufo-Addo names his ministers including his Chief of Staff.

People are jostling for positions and former appointees are also hoping to be retained.

It is, however, strange that some people in the ruling New Patriotic Party are rooting for the former Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Osei Opare to be changed.

Others also argue that, as the first woman Chief of Staff, it will be suicidal for President Akufo-Addo to change her.

In support, former deputy Chief of Staff, Samuel Abu Jinapor, said it will come to him as a great shock if his former boss is replaced.

“I will be extremely surprised if the President does not retain Madam Frema Osei Opare,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Tuesday.

He argued that as the right-hand woman of the President, she discharged her duties exceptionally.

“She has done it so meticulously in a very calm but effective manner and we all look forward to the president retaining her,” he added.

The former deputy Chief of Staff now the Member of Parliament for Damongo said Madam Opare has given true meaning to the office.

He appealed to President Akufo-Addo to retain the former Chief of Staff who has shown “total dedication to her work.”