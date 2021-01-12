Member of Parliament (MP) for Yapei- Kusawgu has sent a strong message to the Nsawam Adoagyiri MP, Frank Annoh Dompreh, for claiming that by all means possible the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will take their rightful place as Majority in Parliament come Friday, January 15.

To him, Mr Dompreh has no right to make such comments because there is no way the NPP will take the majority side by hook or crook.

“I heard Annoh Dompreh saying that by all means possible they will take their rightful place as Majority in Parliament. Annoh Dompreh should just take it easy. He cannot take that side by hook or crook, he can only take it by legitimate means and so let’s just wait and see,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Tuesday.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen the Chief Whip for the NPP caucus was emphatic the party would not tolerate any act that undermines their rightful position in the House.

Parliament

He said: “On Friday, we will sit at where we have to sit as Majority which is the right hand of the Speaker. We will do whatever it takes and they must understand this.”

But the Yapei- Kusawgu legislator believes the NPP can only take that side by a legitimate and lawful means.

Meanwhile, Parliament will have its first sitting on Friday following the inauguration of the 8th Parliament and swearing-in of President Nana Akufo-Addo as president on January 7.