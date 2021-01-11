It has emerged that, some National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament threatened to “spill blood” if their colleague Assin North Member of Parliament (MP), James Gyakye Quayson, was prevented from voting in the election of Speaker of Parliament.

Nsawam-Adoagyiri

Majority Chief Whip and Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, made the claim on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen progamme, Monday.

The embattled MP was prevented from voting in the election of a Speaker for the 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic after the Clerk of Parliament; Cyril Nsiah confirmed receipt of a court order restraining him from being sworn-in.

But a fierce argument put up by Haruna Iddrisu made the Clerk rescind his decision.

But Mr Annoh-Dompreh claimed the decision reached by the Clerk of Parliament was because some NDC MPs had threatened him and his staff.

“When the Clerk instructed the Marshall department not to allow the Assin North MP into the Chamber, some NDC MPs told them they will spill blood if their colleague is prevented,” he asserted.

The Majority Chief Whip said at that point, he pitied the Assin North MP whom he claimed the NDC was “using as a sacrificial lamb for their parochial interest.”

For allegedly disregarding the court injunction and participating in the voting, Mr Annor-Dompeh was certain Mr Quayson is in contempt of court and will face the full rigorous of the law.

However, MP-elect for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu had argued that Mr Quayson was yet to be served the writ of injunction from the court, thus, should be allowed to participate in the proceedings of the House till he’s formally served.