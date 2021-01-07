Clerk of Parliament, Cyril Nsiah has said he cannot recognise the Member of Parliament-elect for Assin North constituency.

This was after he confirmed receipt of a court order restraining Mr. James Gyakye Quayson from being sworn-in into the 8th Parliament on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

“I was duly served, and I am therefore unable to recognize James Quayson as MP-elect for the purposes of the election of Speaker. I will therefore accordingly proceed in the conduct of this election”, the Clerk stated during the inauguration of the 8th Parliament.

But National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) MP-elect for Assin North was spotted in Parliament despite a Cape Coast High Court granting an injunction against his swearing-in.

This generated some controversy forcing the Clerk of Parliament to set the records straight.

Majority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu demanded copies of the court order referred to by the Clerk informing his decision to not recognise the Assin North MP’s role in electing a Speaker for the 8th Parliament.

The Clerk presented the court ruling to Haruna Iddrisu but the other NDC MPs remain fumed by the development.

Marshals of Parliament have surrounded the Clerks to protect them while they discharge their duty.

Per the decision by the Clerk, the Assin North MP -elect cannot participate in the voting process in the selection of Speaker for the 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

Meanwhile, The name of the Assin North MP-elect, James Gyakye Quayson is captured as an MP-elect of the 8th Parliament on page 9 of the brochure for the inauguration.