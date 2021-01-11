Majority Chief Whip is promising a showdown should National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament take their seats in Parliament again.

According to the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Member of Parliament (MP), Frank Annoh-Dompeh, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs won’t allow NDC MPs to take their bonafide property.

Ahead of the dissolution of the 7th Parliament, the NDC MPs occupied seats on the Majority side in Parliament.

Some of the MPs were seen taking the names of the NPP MPs, who initially occupied that side, off the desks.

The Majority, led by Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery and the Defense Minister, Dominic Nitiwul tried to convince them to move back to their seats.

However, the 137 NDC MPs refused to move insisting they are Majority forcing the NPP to take their seats at the Minority side.

But Mr Annoh-Dompreh on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday said they will not allow such conduct when Parliament reconvenes on Friday, January 15, 2021.

“We will not allow our colleagues in the Minority to come and sit at our place. We will claim our rightful place through any means legitimate,” he stressed.

The Nsawam-.Adoagyiri MP said he has the full backing of the Majority caucus and leadership to ensure the right things are done.

“As a Whip, I will ensure we sit at the right side of the Speaker as Majority and I have the full blessings of my caucus and leadership,” he added.

Mr Annoh-Dompeh urged the Minority in Parliament not to take their leniency for weakness because “we can match them boot-for–boot.”