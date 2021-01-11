Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompeh, is cautioning his colleagues, especially in the opposition National Democratic (NDC) against sabotaging the Akufo-Addo government.

In his view, posterity will judge any MP who will champion party interest instead of the national interest.

“Let no MP set out to frustrate government because you will be laughing at the wrong side of your mouth,” the Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP stated in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Monday.

Both NDC and New Patriotic Party have 137 seats in Parliament. Some political analysts have argued that things will be difficult for the Akufo-Addo government in the passage of its bills in the House.

Some NDC MPs have also served notice they will frustrate the government with their numbers in Parliament.

Mr Annoh-Dompeh has described as very unfortunate this position taken by some NDC legislators.

Mr Annoh-Dompeh, who is also the Majority Chief Whip, said the NPP side will, as a matter of urgency, reach out to the NDC side to seek their support in the 8th Parliament.

He, however, entreated both sides of the political divide to reflect and work together for the smooth running of parliamentary affairs.