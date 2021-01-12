Member of Parliament (MP) for South Danyi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has revealed what the military told them when they stormed Parliament during the election of Alban Bagbin as Speaker of Parliament.

According to him, a subordinate in the military told members of the House that they were present in Parliament to take over and conduct the elections.

The lawmaker said, the conduct and comments of the military personnel did not sit well with them, hence the reason for demanding the exit of the military from the House.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, Mr Dafeamekpor said an earlier attempt to prevent the military from entering Parliament, resulted in him being tased by a soldier.

“When the soldiers stormed parliament they told us they are here to take over and conduct the elections. We told them it’s not done that way and so they should move out. I was in braces and jacket and so as the confrontation got heated I was tased by a military man who was holding a taser.

“When I was tased, I felt very numb in my hand and for over two hours I had to sit down because my right hand was ‘dead’. What happened was very bad,” he recounted.

A brawl in Parliament began when Carlos Ahenkorah, MP for Tema West constituency, snatched some ballot papers during an overnight vote to determine the Speaker of the 8th Parliament.

Immediately the armed military men stormed the Chamber, the MPs-elect started singing the Ghana National Anthem with a repetition of the last sentence of the first stanza, which states “And help us to resist oppressors’ rule, with all our will and might forevermore.”

Mr Dafeamekpor described what happened in Parliament as very shameful and should not be entertained.