The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is demanding a full-blown parliamentary probe into the invasion of the Chamber of Parliament by armed military men during the election of a Speaker on Thursday.

General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, argued that the invasion of the armed military men was not only an affront to the country’s democracy but also exposed what he described as the undemocratic tendencies of the Akufo-Addo government.

READ ALSO:

The party also wants the House to investigate the snatching of ballot papers by Carlos Ahenkorah and also the Clerk of Parliament for allegedly conniving with the New Patriotic Party to deny Member of Parliament -elect for Assin North from participating in the election.

At a press conference in Accra, he observed that persons involved in the disruption of the speakership election must be punished if found culpable.