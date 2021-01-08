Presenter Deloris Frimpong Manso, also known as Delay, has sent out a word to singer Wendy Shay after the latter unfollowed her on social media.

According to her, she cannot fathom why Wendy Shay would take things personal because she was only trying to advise her to be upright in the music industry.

Wendy unfollowed me because I spoke ill of her. Can you even get me to talk about you or advise you? Delay quizzed.

Last year November, the controversial personality asked the Rufftown singer if she was being pushed to do what she should avoid.

According to Delay, Wendy Shay, unlike her usual self, has now started piercing many parts of her body and wearing ‘sexy’ clothes that she would’ve avoided when she was up and coming.

But Wendy Shay, who wasn’t impressed with Delay’s assertion about her, checked her off her followers’ list on the digital app, Instagram.

Wendy Shay unfollows Delay on Instagram

Meanwhile, Delay, after noticing Wendy Shay’s gesture, said:

If we had people to straighten us like Maame Dokono and others, we wouldn’t have made some mistakes. You are even lucky I am advising you… now you have unfollowed me… ok so be it, she said.

