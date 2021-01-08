General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has reacted to Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye’s name appearing as Speaker in printed inauguration brochure.

The immediate past Speaker appeared in the 2021 inauguration brochure with the title, ‘Speaker of Parliament’ despite his loss to Alban Bagbin in the secret balloting.

It must be noted that the printing of the brochure was done ahead of the presidential inauguration. It perhaps was a result of the fact that he had been projected as Speaker-nominee for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) caucus in the august House.

But, reacting to the development at a press conference on Friday, Mr Nketia said the move by the government meant the NPP was very optimistic that the Speaker of Ghana’s 7th Parliament, would be retained.

“They were satisfied that by all means the election will be rigged so you pre-determined that Mike Oquaye will remain the Speaker and so you go to print a brochure with Mike Oquaye’s picture as a Speaker and so when Alban Bagbin got elected, they quickly printed something and pasted on top of Oquaye’s picture,” he recounted.

To him, the NPP government had taken Ghana for granted for far too long and therefore the NDC will not allow such impunity.