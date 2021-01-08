Member of Parliament (MP) for the Hemang Lower Denkyira Constituency in the Central Region has reacted to reports that he might be one of the ‘Judases’ in the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Following the defeat of former Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Ocquaye, the NPP has been hit with the reality that some members betrayed the party by voting for the National Democratic Congress’ Alban Bagbin.

Some of the names mentioned were Bright Wireko-Brobby who was allegedly filmed with an empty choice on the ballot sheet.

But, in a press release, the stalwart said such a report is a “fabrication and a distortion of the event that unfolded and can be considered contemptuous of parliament.”

The MP, who doubles as former Deputy Minister of Employment, said he breached the policy of secret ballot and voted for Prof Oquaye.

A portion of the press release explained how his voting unfolded:

Secondly, for the records, I voted for Prof. Mike Oquaye. And there are at least four different members of parliament who can testify to this.

I was the last but three voters who were called. I am the one in the blue attire wearing a white face mask in the video. When I stood up from my seat, I took a pen from Ayawaso Central MP Hon. Henry Quartey. I then walked to go collect my ballot paper. As I walked towards the podium, I slowed down and paid particular attention to the names of the two people on the ballot paper. As I climbed the stairs to the podium, I slowed down further and used the pen I took from Hon. Henry Quartey to tick Prof. Mike Oquaye as my choice.

Not everyone who voted actually made use of the voting booth by going to stand in it before ticking their choice. A number of NDC MPs and NPP MPs like myself who had pens in our hands just went ahead to tick after picking up the ballot, and then walked upstairs to go drop it in the ballot box. Mind you, we did not have to write the names of the people on the ballot paper. All we had to do was tick, a process that took less than five seconds for me to do whilst I was walking up the podium.

Prof. Mike Oquaye showed us over the last four years that he is a compassionate, loving and competent handler of the affairs of the house. And I have strong admiration for him as the best person to steer the affairs of this parliament which is why I voted for him. Disregard any rumours that I did not vote for him and disregard any rumours that I did not tick the ballot paper. I voted Prof. Mike Oquaye.

I am still baffled anyone would want to fabricate such outright lies against me. Let us not allow such lies to thrive.